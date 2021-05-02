A CHANNEL 4 programme is on the search for sheds in and around County Durham which may be hiding some of the most unique and unusual things.
The producers behind the restoration show, Find It, Fix It, Flog It are looking for those who want to restore and add value to their unused and unwanted items.
From items kept in garages, lock-ups, outhouses to those kept in shipping containers, the show is after people who might have old interesting things hiding and worth a small fortune.
The TV series follows presenters automotive and vintage machinery specialist, Henry Cole and upcycling expert, Simon O’Brien, pictured, as they restore the items.
But to put unsure minds at rest, telly bosses have been keen to say the show will never actually reveal the exact location of the shed or lockup in order to protect their valuables.
A spokesperson for the production company, HCA Entertainment said: "From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in June 2021.
"All filming will be strictly adhering to the latest government guidelines, in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation.
"If you or someone you know has a fantastic assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored or just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, email: info@hcaentertainment.com for more information."