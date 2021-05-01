PLANS have been submitted this week for a change of use from a triple garage into a two- bedroomed holiday let with an ancillary, private open space, and car parking.
The property, which is located on Howden Bank in Lanchester, Durham, is a family home and the plan is to use the existing garage and convert it into a holiday let, along with the car park to the front of the property.
The existing access to the building would also be altered and relocated further up Howden Bank, and a new single-storey garage would be attached to the existing family home.
According to the planning application: “The proposals will have no significant impact on the architectural, artistic or historic interest of the asset as the proposals have been prepared to sympathetically extend the property whilst utilising the asset rather than working against it.
“The scheme has been designed to enable the new holiday let to sit privately within the larger site context with its own private car parking and garden space.”
Craig Wilson, destination projects manager from Visit County Durham, said: "We would be supportive in principle, there is an overall undersupply of visitor accommodation in the county.
"Lanchester is a popular and emerging destination for those touring the area and it is handily placed on significant walking and cycling routes."
