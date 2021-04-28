FOOD and drink fanatics can add another date to their diary.
Durham County Council has confirmed that Bishop Auckland Food Festival will be held on the weekend of October 2 and 3.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of news that Seaham Food Festival will take place on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8.
A spokesperson said: "As you might expect, these events may look and feel a little different this year to comply with public health guidance in place at the time.
"Keeping people safe is our top priority and we will provide more information about the measures we will put in place in Bishop Auckland shortly, as well as announcing the celebrity chef line-up and information about the traders and entertainment."
The council will reveal more details in the coming weeks.
