POLICE are appealing for information after a motorbike and generator were stolen from a property near Bishop Auckland.
The theft took place in Binchester overnight between Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27.
It is believed the suspect broke into the victims shed and once inside removed the items.
The bike is described as a blue Suzuki Bandit and the generator is described as a red Honda Whisper.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the belongings or with information about the theft is asked to call PC Inglis on 101 quoting incident number 115 of April 27.