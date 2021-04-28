A COUNTY Durham hotel is putting the finishing touches to a packed summer line up, featuring tribute acts, X Factor stars and family fun.

Following the huge success of last year’s events, Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel has announced the return of its popular outdoor spring/summer sessions from the end of May to June 20.

Tribute acts Killer Kollective and Oasish kick off the events on May 28, entertaining rock fans with the bands’ hits, while X Factor stars will take centre stage the following evening, with music from Lucy Spraggan, 2017 winners, Rak Su and He Knows, She Knows.

House music fans can enjoy the To The Manor Born Garden Party on May 30, with some big names taking to the decks including Low Steppa, Graeme Park, Brandon Block, Louie Dunmore, Michael Johnson, Tony Hutchinson and more.

Those looking to entertain little ones can enjoy everything from favourite movie soundtracks to Tiktok dance moves at The Feel Good Family Show on May 31, while the following evening will be home to Ladies Night, featuring Boyzlife and support from Geoff Mull.

And anyone heading to The Angel Trust’s 80s Fancy Dress Club Tropicana Afternoon Party on June 6 can raise money for a good cause while they enjoy retro hits from George Michael Tribute, Go Span Duran and DJ Murray Mint.

A mass singalong event will take place on June 11 with Kroud Karaoke, then the next evening guests are invited to enjoy hits from Abba and Queen tributes Royal Rhapsody and Voulez 2.

Sports fans can support their team on the big screen during Euro 2021 when England plays Croatia on June 13, followed by England v Scotland on June 18, with a drink included with the ticket price.

And the events will wind down with a Mass Movie Singalong on June 19, where musical lovers can belt out their favourite tunes from The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia and many more.

Along with a packed line-up of entertainment, visitors can also make the most of a number of drinks and cocktail bars, street food vans and fairground rides for an additional price.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, hopes the wide variety of acts means there is something for everyone.

“Our Outdoor Spring/Summer Sessions were hugely popular last year so we are delighted to be welcoming visitors back for another fun-filled programme this spring,” he said.

“It’s great to be in a position where we’re able to look forward to the coming months and we’ve got an excellent line-up for all ages to enjoy.

“As always, the safety of our guests and staff is our utmost priority and we will be keeping a close eye on Government guidelines to ensure we are taking all necessary precautions.”

The site is Covid-secure, with socially distanced tables for groups of up to six and the option to upgrade to a VIP pod for an extra cost.

For more information, or to book, visit hardwickhallhotel.co.uk

The hotel also recently announced a star-studded line up for Hardwick Festival, which takes place from August 21 to 22, with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Rag’n’Bone Man, Imelda May and Razorlight taking to the stage across the weekend.

For more information or tickets, visit hardwickfestival.co.uk.