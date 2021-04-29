A WOMAN has admitted stealing more than £92,000 from her ageing mother, over whose affairs she had power of attorney, after she was admitted to a care home.
But Lucie Davis claims some of that sum was for her mother, Valerie North’s benefit, including adaptations to their home, believing she would at some stage be able to return to live there, and for a new car so they could take her on day trips.
Davis and husband Peter were originally jointly charged with theft of £111,840, over a period from January 1, 2016, and May 16, 2018.
They denied that charge at Durham Crown Court last November and the case was listed for a trial in June.
But they came before the court again yesterday, when a new indictment of theft, of £92,944, between March 21, 2016, and May 16, 2018, was preferred and put to Lucie Davis.
The 52-year-old defendant, who is said to be of previous good character, of Bryans Leap, Burnopfield, County Durham, pleaded guilty.
Judge Ray Singh asked for the defence to pinpoint which payments from the £92,000 they claim to have been made for Mrs North’s benefit, by May 10, with sentence adjourned until May 12.
He said, at the moment, the court will be considering a sentence of about three-and-a-half years, and remanded Davis in custody.
Although the prosecution is not intending to proceed against Mr Davis, also 52, and of Bryans Leap, the charge remains live until the sentencing hearing.
