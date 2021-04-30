PLANS submitted to Durham County Council could see a two-storey detached house built on a garden area in Stanley.
The site, in Garden Villas on Kyo Road, Stanley, is currently being used as a garden area and once was the location of a small terrace house that was demolished between 60 to 70 years ago.
According to the Design and Access Statement, the proposed detached house "will be in keeping with the surrounding properties in style and due to slope on the site the dwelling will present a single story elevation to the highway and will step down to the bedrooms on a lower level.
"The dwelling is set back in line with existing terrace properties in Garden Villas, providing a south facing garden area to the front."
Access to the proposed site could be a new pavement crossing and dropped kerb to the adopted highway constructed on South-East corner of the site which could lead to the new drive way and garage.
The application can still be viewed and commented on via the Durham County Council website