A DURHAM cricket club could have its pavilion and car park extended if a planning application to Durham County Council goes ahead.
The extension to Brandon Cricket Club in Brandon, Durham, is aimed to provide additional and extended flexible function facilities.
The property’s use as a bar, restaurant and function venue could be maintained to complement the existing facilities and provide a stand-alone social facility.
According to the Design and Access statement, the current footprint of the building is 284 metres squared, with these proposals adding 46 metres squared.
The statement continues to say that "the extension will provide additional, flexible function areas for the club to allow its continued growth and success."
The existing car park could also be extended towards the cricket pitch through the removal and realignment of the embankment between them.
If successful, the embankment will be grass-seeded to match the existing aesthetic and the circulation and disabled access to the facility will not be compromised.
The planning application can be viewed and commented on via the Durham County Council website.