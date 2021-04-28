THE widow of a former cleaner at Smith’s Crisps is appealing to his ex-workmates for help following his death from asbestos-related cancer.

Arthur Dobson died from mesothelioma, a terminal form of cancer associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

During his lifetime, the dad-of-three and granddad-of-eight instructed expert asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how he was exposed to the hazardous material. However, he died on May 4, 2020, aged 86.

His Widow, Olga, aged 85, of Blackhall Colliery, near Hartlepool is now taking on her husband’s quest for answers.

She is joining the legal team in appealing to his former workmates for help in establishing whether he was exposed during his career.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone based at Smith’s Crisps in Peterlee, which was formerly known as Tudor Crisps and subsequently known as Walkers.

Mr Dobson was employed in the hygiene team as a cleaner between 1980 and 1990.

Helen Jones, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing Arthur’s family, said: “Sadly through our work we often see the devastating consequences exposure to asbestos can have with Arthur’s death being another reminder of the terrible legacy it has created in the North-East.

“Understandably Olga and her family have a number of concerns about Arthur’s exposure to asbestos and we are determined to provide the answers that they deserve.

“We would be grateful to anyone who can come forward with information. Any detail could prove vital in helping Arthur’s family.”

The company was originally called Tudor Crisps, it later became Smiths Crips, followed by Huntley and Palmer, Nabrisco and finally it was taken over by Walkers.

The factory closed in 2017.

Anyone with information should call Sonia Akram on 0191-4340719 or email sonia.akram@irwinmitchell.com