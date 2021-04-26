A VOLUNTARY sector leader, campaigner and founder of North-East social enterprise, Unforgettable Experiences, has been nominated for a prestigious award.
Victoria Burnip, from Darlington, is the only UK nominee in the running for the $25,000 prize for the winner of the American Express Leadership Academy Alumni Award, announced tomorrow.
Other nominees are based in Kenya, Singapore and two in the United States.
The 37-year-old senior health and social care sector worker launched Unforgettable Experiences, which provides personal care and technical support to help older people access creative activities online, in 2020.
Her own experience as a carer for her grandmother, who had dementia, means she has a passion to improve older people’s quality of life.
She said: “I am absolutely thrilled. It is a huge honour to be representing the UK on this global platform and to be amongst this illustrious list.of nominees.”
.