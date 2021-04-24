POLICE remained in attendance on an inquiry at a property in Bishop Auckland today.

Officers attended the two-storey property on Kingsway, on Friday evening, with a Durham Constabulary van and car said to be parked outside, at either side of the building.

Passers-by confirmed there was still a police presence at the address today.

No-one at force admin was able to give further information over the purpose for the police activity at the address today.