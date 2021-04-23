FIRE officers have warned people to take care of the countryside following a rise in grass fires at nature reserves and beauty spots.

Recent fires at Waldridge Fell, the coastal paths in Peterlee, and woodland in West Auckland, Darlington and Consett, have resulted in significant harm to local wildlife, the fire service has said.

In some cases, animals have died as a result of the blazes.

During the Easter holidays, firefighters from Consett were met with a scorched nest of eggs when they attended a grass fire and a crew from Darlington discovered a nest of baby shrews which had died has a result of a grass fire.

Area Manager Keith Wanley, head of community risk management for the fire service, said: “We are aware of a number of instances of fires being started across the county in recent weeks and together with our partners we would urge the public to think about their actions.”

“With warmer weather forecast in the coming weeks, we would like to remind all residents of the dangers of starting a fire in the open, even if they are accidental.

“What may start as a small campfire or bonfire can very quickly get out of control after periods of dry weather, which allows fire to spread incredibly quickly.

“Fires such as these also take our valuable resources away from emergency situations and tie our crews up, sometimes for hours.

“If anyone suspects a fire has been started deliberately please report it to Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or report online.”

Those planning to enjoy the warm weather outside this weekend are encouraged not to light camp fires, to only have barbeques in designated areas, to take litter home ­– especially glass bottles – and to ensure cigarettes are properly extinguished and not thrown on the ground.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “Fires in grasslands not only put people in danger but also harm our environment and potentially wildlife, and those started deliberately or by carelessness place an unnecessary drain on the resources of the agencies which respond to incidents.

“There are some really simple steps people can take to reduce the risk of accidental fires; including putting litter in bins or taking it home and making sure cigarettes are out and disposed of responsibly.

“Anyone with information on people deliberately starting fires is encouraged to report it to us online at https://www.durham.gov.uk/asb or to the police or fire service.”

Jim Cokill, Director of Durham Wildlife Trust, said: “Fires in nature reserves can cause irreversible damage to the wildlife that lives there. During the past year we have all enjoyed seeing our local wildlife and have realised just how important nature is to our lives. We all have a responsibility to make sure that local wildlife and wild places are protected for future generations.

“The Wildlife Trust doesn’t permit camping, fires or barbeques on its nature reserves for very good reasons as the risk of serious harm is too great. If you are visiting the countryside over the coming months please act responsibly and help protect County Durham’s wildlife.”

