A MAN has denied low-level dealing in class C drugs from his home address.
Paul Longthorne was arrested after police found 261 etizolam tablets, in small bags, plus a quantity of cannabis at his home, in Wood Street, Spennymoor, on August 21, last year.
The 44-year-old defendant appeared at a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court accused of possession of class C drugs with intent to supply and simple possession of a class B drug, cannabis.
Peter Sabiston, for the Crown, said it is alleged text messages found on his phone were indicative of an exchange system being offered for payment for drugs.
But Adam Walker, for the defendant, said he states that the class C drugs were for his personal use and the cannabis was not for him.
The case was adjourned for trial, estimated to be of one to two days, starting in the week of Tuesday August 31.
Judge Ray Singh remanded the defendant in custody, pending the trial.