“IF I didn’t have family support around me there would be another inquest, another formal investigation and another person failed by the mental health system.”

Those are the words of a grief-stricken sister who turned to the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation NHS Trust following the sudden death of her brother.

Chloe Melton, from Newton Aycliffe, has spoken out during her own mental health crisis in a bid to help others.

She sought help from West Park Hospital, in Darlington, a-year-and-a-half-ago for anxiety and depression prompted by the death of her brother Zach.

Mr Melton who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was reported missing on July 25, 2019.

His body was discovered shortly after leading to a public outcry for improved mental health services.

Within a year of his death, his father Jay Thompson, died after struggling with his own mental health – something his loved ones say he repeatedly sought help for.

At the time, Mr Thompson’s partner Cath Hugill said people and their families are being let down by the lack of mental health services and restrictions in accessing them.

Miss Melton agrees and fears without family support she may have taken her own life due to the lack of help.

The 28-year-old claims during her time at West Park Hospital, she has been given incorrect medication leading to oversedation which caused her to become ill and unable to walk.

She said the hospital has apologised for this but claims it is one of several problems she has suffered.

Despite the claims, the trust said it is inappropriate to comment on individual patients due to confidentiality.

Miss Melton said: “The system is broken and it’s only going to get worse as everyone is struggling because of Covid. It desperately needs funding.

“It’s horrendous what people need to do to get help or even talk to someone."

She said she has rang her community psychiatric nurse (CPN) at the hospital repeatedly due to suicidal thoughts but struggled to get in touch.

She claims the nurse promised weekly check-up calls but said she rang her 20 minutes late and hung up on the second ring before she could reach the phone.

The 28-year-old said she called the hospital back but was unable to contact her and was called back a week later.

She said: “If that phone call had been for my brother the day he died and he was able to answer and have a chat with someone it may have saved him.

“I just want things to change for other people as some people don’t have the family support I have and aren’t able to speak to anyone. People are going to continue to die unless something is done.”

Miss Melton says she has also had an upcoming appointment cancelled by the hospital and was told she will be contacted in May via phone call.

She has made a complaint through the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS).

In response, a spokesperson for the trust said: “We have a duty of confidentiality to our patients and therefore it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment publicly about the care of individual patients. However, we take complaints about our services very seriously and we are looking into this further.”