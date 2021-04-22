FIREFIGHTERS will continue to monitor the scene of a fire which destroyed a shed full of tyres unit this morning.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a large storage unit at Westerton, near Bishop Auckland, at around 9.30am.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service initially sent two appliances to the scene - described as the John O’Toole Quarry site - and soon deplyed a further two engines, an aerial ladder platform, water bowser and specialist officer.
At one point, the fire brigade also used a drone to get a clear view of the incident.
Residents in the surrounding area were advised to keep windows and doors shut and the roads nearby were closed.
Robin Turnbull, group manager emergency response, said: "The fire was in a large storage depot, about 60m x 20m, containing a lot of tyres.
"Initially there was a lot of smoke and there was some concern about oxy acetylene cylinders.
"It was brought to a safe conclusion.
"With fires like this we will revisit it regularly."