A RURAL road has become a dumping ground for flytipping.

A road between Tow Law and Cornsay has been littered with building materials and plastic.

The rubbish was left across the road making it difficult to pass.

The locals say they have informed both the police and Durham County Council.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “We take all reports of fly-tipping within County Durham extremely seriously and are investigating these incidents.

"Our county is a beautiful place to live, work and visit and everyone has a duty to keep it that way.

“Residents can either take their unwanted items for free to any of our household waste recycling centres or book a bulky waste collection from ourselves. There really is no excuse for fly-tipping.

“We now have neighbourhood wardens dedicated to addressing fly-tipping, resulting in an increased number of vehicles being seized, more Fixed Penalty Notices issued and more prosecutions going to court. We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issue further and would appeal to anyone with information about any fly-tipping incident to come forward with information.”

Durham County Councillor for Tow Law Richard Manchester said: “We do seem to have seen an increase in flytipping over the last year, it is truly a terrible blight on our communities. If you see anyone flytipping, or if you spot flytipped rubbish, please report it to Durham County Council online.”

To report flytipping visit: doitonline.durham.gov.uk/ or on 03000 260000.