A BUSINESSMAN and football club owner has launched a new charity to tackle socio-economic problems in parts of the region.

Great Annual Savings Group boss Brad Groves, also chief executive of Spennymoor Town FC, will spearhead The GF (Groves Family) Community Foundation.

The charity has been created to revive communities in four areas of County Durham and Sunderland – East Durham, Seaham, Spennymoor and Hetton and Easington Lane – which face similar challenges such as high unemployment and lower levels of opportunities.

The charity has said it will support children and young people, the elderly and vulnerable and families by improving access to sport, health and wellbeing programmes, investing in community events, supporting education and employment opportunity, supporting not-for-profit organisations and with grants and awards.

It will also support projects within The Coalfield Regeneration areas of Copt Hill, Houghton-le-Spring and Shiney Row and Haswell and District Mencap.

Mr Groves said: “I’m delighted to launch the GF Community Foundation, taking action to support the proud people keen to see action taken to revive our North East towns and villages.

“As a region, we have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, on top of issues that already exist in areas once built around mining and heavy industry. We are now seeing the detrimental impact this is having on our communities, to which I hold strong, personal affiliations.

"I believe it is the duty of those who can offer support to do so, and this is where The GF Community Foundation vision comes to life.

"Work has already started in our communities, and I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact that the Foundation will have on those who need our help most.”

The Foundation is on target to recruit 14 staff over the next three months and will work with 35 stakeholders across the region.

New Foundation roles include the appointment of a Group Foundation Manager, Fundraising and Events Manager, a Business Development team, Group Maintenance Technician, four Community Impact Managers, and four apprentices who will be deployed within each of the key areas to establish an ‘on-the-ground’ presence for the Foundation.

To help communicate key messages to communities, residents and stakeholders, the Foundation will recruit a social influence and content team in the coming weeks, in addition to an apprenticeship scheme to help the region’s young people into employment.

The finance company, which employs more than 400 people across the UK, expects to take on another 200 staff in the next 12 months and start taking on 50 to 100 apprentices a year.

This will boost fundraising through a salary sacrifice scheme and charity activities which has raised more than £300,000 since 2017.

Group Foundation Manager Tom Lavender said: “A new foundation truly embedded in the community does not simply spring up on launch day, so a crucial part of introducing the programme has been the building of relationships and establishing a presence within the local communities, which is why the employment of four new Community Impact Managers is so important.

“From existing charities, sporting clubs, community facilities, politicians, and relevant councils, it’s vital we provide a cohesive and transparent approach to all from the get-go.

“We’re here to support the existing work taking place, and all of the efforts to date fit with our delivery strands, which sets up the Foundation to deliver maximum social impact across the region.”

To find out more about The GF Community Foundation and information on the employment opportunities available visit greatannualsavings.com/gf-community-foundation