WORKERS at a lawnmower-making factory have criticised its treatment of agency workers and raised concerns over safety failings.

Husqvarna, in Newton Aycliffe, has come under fire from agency workers claiming they are discriminated against and threatened with instant dismissal over Covid-19 breaches.

The workers said that permanent staff are able to work without wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing.

Husqvarna said it treats all workers the same and monitors social distance and behaviour across all sites.

One worker – who would like to remain anonymous – said that agency workers are threatened with instant dismissal if they are caught too close to another worker and without their mask.

The worker said that permanent staff however, are not required to wear a mask and never adhere to social distancing.

Despite this, they claimed that permanent staff leave the shop floor ten minutes early to stop the spread of Covid-19 during handovers.

They said agency workers have been told they have to wait until the next shift enters the factory floor raising fears this will allow the spread of coronavirus.

They said: “We have been told to wear masks but the permanents never properly wear theirs and some don’t even wear them at all. However, if agency workers take their mask down to have a drink they are threatened with dismissal. The permanents can stand right next to each other but if agency workers even walk past each other they again are threatened with dismissal.”

Last year the factory closed temporarily after The Northern Echo reported on a number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

In May last year, staff also said workers were ‘dropping like flies’ and said the Swedish manufacturer was not aware of the situation in the UK.

At the time the firm said the health and safety of their workers was their main focus.

In response to the most recent claims a spokesperson from Husqvarna said: “All employees whether permanent or agency associates are treated the same in relation to our covid site rules and plans.

“We continue to work with all of our covid measures in place across the site and have our Covid marshals in place who continue to monitor social distance and behaviour across our sites.

“In the event of breakdowns or training where closer work is required, members of staff wear face coverings and visors during that time.”