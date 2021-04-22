FIREFIGHTERS advised residents to keep windows and doors closed whilst they tackled a blaze at a quarry.
Four appliances have been at the scene of the fire at John O’Toole Quarry, at Westerton, near Bishop Auckland, this morning.
At the height of the fire, thick smoke rose above the site but it appears the fire has been extinguished and the smoke has cleared.
The country roads leading to the site remain closed to traffic and the emergency services have asked drivers to find an alternative route.
A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four appliances are in attendance including our Arial Ladder Platform and Water Bowser.
"If you are affected by the smoke in the area, please keep all windows and doors closed. More updates to follow."
