A SUSPECTED drug dealer was arrested by police who carried out an early morning raid this morning, which also saw vehicles seized and cash recovered.
Officers from Durham Constabulary attended an address on Birch Road, West Cornforth, just before 8am as part of an intelligence lead operation.
A 24-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and taken into police custody.
Officers searched the address and found the electricity meter was bypassed.
Searches of the address and vehicles found a significant amount of cash, several mobile phones and other items suspected to be used in criminal activities.
Three vehicles were also seized from the address for not having the correct documentation.
Sergeant Peter Newman, of Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for coming forward with vital pieces of information that was instrumental in today's action.
“This is a clear message that we will take action against people who profit from other people’s misery."
Anyone with any information about crime is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
