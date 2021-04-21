TWO men are being questioned following raids by a team investigating the illegal killing of birds of prey.

Durham police officers teamed up with partner agencies on a special operation to target raptor persecution, which included searches at two properties in Teesdale this morning.

Operation Sunbeam included members of the Barnard Castle Neighbourhood Policing Team, RSPB, Natural England and the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

It follows an incident last year when two common buzzards were found dead in Teesdale woodland.

Forensic tests indicate they were illegally poisoned with a banned pesticide.

After gathering all the information, the team searched the properties for any harmful substances and two men are now said to be helping officers with their enquiries.

PC David Williamson, who led the operation, said: “We will always do everything we can to support our rural communities and work with partners to act on information received about alleged criminal activity.

“The positive action taken this morning will continue and I would encourage anyone with information about this type of crime to get in touch.”

The action was part of the Health and Safety Executive’s Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme which was makes enquiries into the death or illness of wildlife, pets and beneficial invertebrates that may have resulted from pesticide poisoning.

Guy Shorrock, senior investigating officer for the RSPB, provided specialist advice on the subject.

He said: “The illegal killing of birds of prey is a serious national problem so we are delighted with the really well-prepared response from Durham Police, working with partner agencies.

“We hope this sends a clear message that the illegal killing of birds of prey won’t be tolerated and action will be taken.”

Ian Guildford, investigative support officer for the National Wildlife Crime Unit, added: “It was a very well organised response and great to see agencies coming together to tackle this type of issue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or email PC Williamson at david.williamson@durham.police.uk