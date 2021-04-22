A CARE worker has smashed her target to raise money for her care home.

Jules Baxter, from West Auckland, decided that she would spend her March raising money for the care home she worked in.

She set herself the target to run a total of 50 miles over the course of the month.

Mrs Baxter said: “I found the running really easy, I run anyway but each run I knew I was helping raise much needed funds for the residents.

“I kept everyone up to date with Facebook lives and pictures.

"I’m very proud to say I smashed through my £1,000 target and raised £1,072.”

The money has been used to purchase - two new hi-fi’s and two sound bars for the TVs, a karaoke machine and CDs, kinetic sand for activities for dementia residents, colour changing lights and more.

Mrs Baxter added: “I can’t thank everyone enough for helping me make it all possible. "All of the above are going to make a big difference to the residents lives at St Helens.

“It was also sad to say that it was also my parting gift - as I left St Helens a few days later to venture into pastures new.

"It was a hard decision, and I will miss everyone loads but I won’t be a stranger. "I’ll be back to visit.”