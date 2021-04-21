A HEROIC little boy who saved his cousin’s life has been recognised with a police award.
Jake Emerson has been crowned Weardale’s latest Young Hero after he dislodged a sweet that his cousin Lewis had been choking on.
The youngsters were playing at their grandmother’s home in Stanhope when Lewis decided to tuck into a bag of Bon Bons.
Panic ensued when Lewis began to choke but Jake leapt into action and produced five back blows.
When this failed, Jake gave his cousin five abdominal thrusts which eventually removed the sweet from the youngster’s throat.
The eight-year-old was taught the lifesaving practice by his dad, Shaun, who previously survived a choking incident as a child.
Jake, a pupil at Stanhope Barrington CofE Primary school, was presented with his award during a special school assembly on Friday morning by PCSO Kristy Smith and Community Safety Responder Jamie Clarkson, from Stanhope neighbourhood team.
They said: “Jake should be very proud of his achievement; he literally saved his cousin’s life and went above and beyond for a boy of his age – he is amazing and fully deserving of this award.”
CSR Clarkson was so inspired by Jake and Lewis’ story that as part of his work with schools, has begun delivering first aid sessions to primary school children across the Dales.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment