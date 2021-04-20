A PARK has been put out of action by vandals who attempted to start a fire at a skate facility.
Chilton Town Council closed the Charlie Wayman Recreational Ground at Chilton, near Ferryhill, following the incident at the weekend.
A council spokesperson said: “It is with regret that the Charlie Wayman Playing fields facility has been locked and will be closed with immediate effect due to vandalism and attempted arson at the skate park.
“This has been reported and we are trying to organise a repair as soon as possible to minimise the inconvenience.”
The council reported the criminal damage to police and urged anyone with information to share it with officers.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: “We were called on Sunday, April 19, with a report of damage being caused to a skatepark in Chilton.
“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information call 101 quoting incident reference number 163 of April 19.”