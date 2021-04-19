A POLICE force has released further details following a crash which happened in Newton Aycliffe last week.
Durham Police has confirmed four people were taken to hospital with injuries following the incident on Westmorland Way.
The force said the crash, which was reported to them at around 6.30pm, involved a Lexus IS and a Citroen C4.
They said it is believed the Lexus, carrying three passengers, had hit the Citroen while it had been parked on the stretch of road that evening.
No further details including the condition of the patients was available after contacting the North East Ambulance Service today.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision in Newton Aycliffe shortly after 6.30pm on April 12.
"The incident which occurred on Westmorland Way involved a Lexus IS and a Citroen C4.
"It is believed the Lexus collided with the parked Citroen.
"The driver of the Lexus and three passengers were all taken to hospital with injuries by ambulance."
It is understood the road had remained closed for around an hour to allow the emergency services deal with the scene before reopening.
It had been closed in both directions on Westmorland Way between Burn Lane and Macmillan Road.
Comments are closed on this article.