POLICE investigating the disappearance of a school teacher have searched a dene following a desperate appeal by his family.

Darren Blyth, 55, was last seen on Wednesday after he went to Hawthorn Dene, not far from his home in Trimdon Station, County Durham, telling his family he was intending to take photographs.

Mr Blyth, who is a biology teacher at Stokesley School, has been married to his wife Mel for 13 years and has two daughters, Abigail, nine, and Katrina, 36.

Pictures: North News

Mr Blyth’s disappearance sparked a major search, involving helicopter, aircraft, drones, and nearly 100 people.

His family have been out helping to put up posters appealing directly to him and have been seeking advice from bushcraft expert Ray Mears, with whom Mr Blyth was friends.

They have also released CCTV images of Mr Blyth arriving at the dene on Wednesday evening.

In a note, his wife said: "To my darling husband Darren, if you are reading this then I want you to know that you are my entire world.

“You are the most beautiful, kind and generous soul I could ever wish to spend my life with, and nothing could ever replace my love for you. You are priceless.

“I will not rest until you return home safely to me, Abigail and your family who love you more than you could ever know.

“You are truly the most important person in my life and I need you back safely with me. I know how much you love us, and that is why I know you want to come home.

“I can’t express how elated that would make me feel, so please, please, come home where we can make you feel safe, happy and loved.”

Picture: Handwritten message for Darren Blyth from his wife, Mel

Police have today conducted a search at the quarry following a desperate appeal by his family.

Katrina Blyth said: "Dad, the last thing you said to me was, 'Thank you, It’s good to have people you can rely on'.

"There isn’t a problem that we can’t solve, together as a family.

"We can get through anything as long as we’re together. Mel, Abigail, Alex, Tamzin, Sean and I just want you home safe. Please get in touch to let us know that you’re ok. We love you so much."

Mr Blyth is described as 5ft10, of slim build and with short grey hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and grey outdoor trousers.

Anybody with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 as soon as possible.