A BUSINESSMAN who set up a charity during the Covid pandemic is standing for Durham Police Crime Commissioner.

Four days after George Jabbour won the backing of local Conservatives and was selected as Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner Candidate in 2020, the election was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to this, Mr Jabbour put aside his political plans and, over the next year, dedicated his time to setting up and managing a charity to help local people during the pandemic.

Hundreds of volunteers, including Councillors from Labour, the Lib Dems and the Green Party, joined the group, which has dozens of teams.

They have supported residents on thousands of occasions and ensured that many vulnerable and elderly people avoided the risk of catching the coronavirus.

As a result of its success, the registered charity recently won national recognition by Healthwatch England, which monitors health services.

In addition to this, the charity was the only finalist in the Northern Echo Health and Care Awards who is not remunerated or paid for its services, whether in salary, external funding or charges.

Kimberley Scott, who started a local coronavirus Facebook group, said: "George put his life on hold and took time out, seven-days a week for over a year, to ensure that vulnerable and elderly residents received the essential support and help that they so critically needed during the pandemic.

"As its CEO, George has been managing the charity since the start, using the same skills and experience that enabled him to set up a successful business a decade ago. He is a blessing to our community."

Mr Jabbour said: "I am enormously grateful to our local community for putting their trust in me to run such an important project during the worst pandemic that our country and the world have faced for generations. I am extremely proud of our achievements as a group.

"With us all coming together over the past year, we ensured that, out of the coronavirus darkness, a stronger, brighter light has been shining in our lives."

The other candidates standing for Durham Police Crime Commissioner are:

Joy Allen – Labour