A PRIMARY school has been recognised as a best practice representative for the upcoming 2021 edition of an independent publication which looks at political challenges throughout the country.
Red Hall Primary School, in Darlington, has been selected for The Parliamentary Review, which looks at how key British organisations are responding to different political and economic challenges.
The publication is apolitical and reviews the latest events in parliament from a non-partisan perspective, highlighting significant developments and concerns for leaders up and down the country.
Ms Julie Davidson, headteacher of the school, said she was over the moon with the achievement, and thrilled that the school has been recognised for 'just how special it is'.
Staff at the school said they are extremely proud and very pleased to have been recognised for their efforts as a school, and that they are shouting from the rooftops with joy.
The Secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This year’s Parliamentary Review reflects on a tumultuous and extraordinary year, globally and nationally.”
To find out more about the school’s achievement, visit theparliamentaryreview.co.uk/organisations/red-hall-primary-school