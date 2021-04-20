THIS May, a charity determined to tackle breast cancer is encouraging everyone to take on Walk 100 Miles to help change the future of the illness.

The Pink Ribbon Walks, a walking series by charity Breast Cancer Now, has been cancelled for a second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In place of the event, the exciting new challenge Walk 100 Miles asks people to step up to walk 100 miles in their local parks or neighbourhoods, during the month of May this year.

A spokesperson for Breast Cancer Now said: "Whether you walk on your own or with friends or family, over a weekend or across the month, by walking up to 100 miles you can help change the future of breast cancer – and we’ll be there every step of the way to support you with training and fundraising tips."

Walk 100 Miles coincides with the Captain Tom 100 initiative that invites people all over the world to take on a challenge based around the number 100, to raise funds for charity.

Supporters of all ages and abilities are invited to rise to the challenge and raise crucial funds for Breast Cancer Now, while at the same time celebrating Captain Tom’s generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions, and his sense of fun.

With the pandemic having significantly impacted Breast Cancer Now’s ability to carry out fundraising activities, the charity is urgently seeking support to be able to continue being there for people affected by breast cancer, with its specialist support services and conduct world-class research.

Claire Pulford, Associate Director of Community and Events at Breast Cancer Now, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest crisis that has faced breast cancer in decades.

“At a time when people affected by breast cancer need our support more than ever, many of our face-to-face support services have been paused and our researchers lost over 230,000 hours in the lab during the first wave. We also expect a significant financial blow due to the pandemic, with our fundraising income projected to drop 35% by August.

“There’s never been a better time to dust off your trainers and take on a challenge and take on the Walk 100 Miles challenge to help us to raise vital funds that mean we continue to be there to support people affected by breast cancer today, and bring hope for the future through research.”

The charity is asking everyone to fundraise safely and responsibly by following the latest government guidelines about social distancing above all else when planning their event.

To find out more about how to take part and help fight breast cancer, visit breastcancernow.org/