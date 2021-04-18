TWO brothers from County Durham have helped to collect food for more than 100 emergency boxes for families in need.

Samson, 6, and Fred McPhie, 7, from Wheatley Hill, asked friends and neighbours to contribute to their collection in aid of food poverty charity Feeding Families.

Mum Sarah, who has recently taken up a role with the charity, said: "The response the boys had was phenomenal, with many friends offering to take a collection box and place outside their homes.

"In total five other families in County Durham took boxes with the school aged children dropping flyers into their neighbours promoting the collections.

James and Florence with the food they collected

Florence and James with their collection from Sedgefield

"They also received money donations from friends and family and went to the supermarket to collect the items the charity desperately needs."

The food was collected from Alice, 7, and Maggie, 5, from Easington Village, Lilah, 5, from Peterlee, Ava, 7, and Arlo, 6, from Bowburn and Florence, 9 and James, 7, from Sedgefield.

It was stored at the boys' home before being transported in three cars to the packing centre in Byers Green, near Spennymoor.

Feeding Families are best known for their Christmas hamper project, and it now runs throughout the year, providing emergency food boxes which can support two people for three days.

Chief executive Juliet Sanders said: "We are continually surprised and delighted when children step up to support Feeding Families.

Ava and Arlo with their food for Feeding Families

Ava and Arlo, from Bowburn also helped out

"Samson, Fred and all their friends have done an amazing job bringing in enough food to make over 100 ‘Emergency Food Boxes’ that is support for over 200 people.

"It just shows how we can all do something, and one act of kindness creates ripples and then a tsunami! Thank to everyone involved."

Anyone who would like to donate or arrange a food collection can find out more by visiting www.feedingfamilies.org.uk or Facebook page facebook.com/UKfeedingfamilies