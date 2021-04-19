THE Northern Echo Camera Club has been looking out at the horizon this week, with pictures of captivating sunsets and sun-kissed mountains being the focus of the selection.
Pastel skies look almost surreal and more like a painting in a picture by Kev Astley, and all the colours of the mountains show the depth of the world in a photo captured by Paul Kent.
Mist pools gather around stones at Crimdon Dene Beach in a picture by Ash Simpson, and Chris Low photographed a woodpecker searching for insects hidden away in tree bark.
This is just a small selection, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members. To join the club, visit facebook. com/ groups/echocameraclub