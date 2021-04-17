A CYCLIST has biked the distance equivalent to one of the worlds tallest mountains, for a cause close to his heart.

Johnny Hewison carried out a bike ride raising funds for the Stroke Association.

The distance he biked was equivalent to the height of Mount Fuji in Japan, he rode from Brusselton Bank to Shildon a total of 12,388 feet per trip, 47 times which is 78 miles.

Mr Hewison said: “I’m already a keen cyclist and in my younger days I was national class.

“Now I just do the odd race for my new racing Team ‘Zurbaran racing.’

“I choose the Mt Fuji challenge because Japan is another interest of mine.

“I have travelled to Japan on eight previous occasions.

“I’ve always been fascinated with Mt Fuji, which at its peak is 12,388 feet.

“So I wanted to match its altitude in one ride.

“I chose the hill Brusselton bank between Shildon and the Royal Oak as it is local.

“The hill itself raised to a maximum altitude of 250 feet in 0.8 of a mile with a maximum gradient of 18 per cent.

“So in order to reach the desired altitude of Mt Fuji, it would require me to descend and ascend the climb 94 times.”

“The ride started in sunny and dry sub-zero temperatures, because of the wind chill the descents were just as hard as the accents.

“I paced myself, and I fuelled right throughout the ride. Things were going well until around 8,500 feet when I started to have doubts due to an onset of fatigue.

“I fought through it and I finished the ride in six hours 20 minutes.”

Mr Hewison accomplished the ride last Sunday and has so far raised £1400.

Lloyd’s bank are match funding the total.

£100 was also donated by the community at Tesco Bishop Auckland.

Tesco Community Champion John Bailey said: “Johnny is well known for his bike riding he’s a great athlete.

“Previously, before lockdown, we have held fundraising events in store and had a bike machine set up for him.

“Johnny always was the fastest, he has done a great deal in organising this project and congratulations to him, he’s doing it for a great cause.”

To donate to Mr Hewison’s fundraiser visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/johnrhewison