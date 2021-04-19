A STUDENT is hoping to raise money for a mental health charity by skydiving.
Josh Mckie a member of the Tesco Bishop Auckland team is carrying out a skydive raising funds for The Samaritans.
Mr Mckie will be diving a total of 15,000 feet.
He received a £100 donation towards his target from his Tesco store colleagues.
Mr Mckie said: “I am doing the skydive in aid of The Samaritans, a mental health charity that work incredibly hard 24 hours of the day to support those I need.
“They like all other charities have a had a really challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic so I thought I’d do a little something for them to raise some funds.
"Before coronavirus hit, 20,000 Samaritans volunteers were answering a call for help every six seconds.
“They’re an amazing group of people and a worthy cause to skydive for.
"I'd like to thank those who have donated so far."
The Skydive will take place on Saturday, June 12.
So far Mr Mckie has raised more than £500.
To donate to the fundraiser follow the link: justgiving.com/fundraising/Josh-Mckie