STAFF at an outdoor centre are excited to finally reopen, and welcome schools back as restrictions ease.

Weardale Adventure Centre in Ireshopeburn, like many outdoor centres across the country has been waiting for a set date to reopen.

Many in the industry have felt left out in the Government's roadmap.

New guidance has now stated that outdoor learning single day educational visits can be reintroduced by schools from step two in the roadmap on April 12.

In step three, schools will be able to reintroduce domestic residential trips on Monday, May 17.

Many outdoor education centres rely on residential school trips for the vast majority of their business. There have seen serious financial difficulties due to the closure of schools and the restrictions.

Centres can also now do outdoor activities with family groups.

Kay Sheppard of the Weardale Adventure centre said: “We are in a much better position than we were last year.

“We’ve had a couple of exciting weekends and we are delighted to still be here and able to invite people back.

Last year the centre lost 95 per cent of its income, 33 schools had signed up for a residential at the centre but all dropped out.

The centre survived on small grants and the furlough scheme.

Mrs Sheppard added: “Our MP mentioned us in parliament which was great but many in our sector felt and still feel that we have been forgotten.

“We waited for a mention in the roadmap. Bars, pubs and restaurants were mentioned but not outdoor centres, which was really frustrating.

“It was announced two weeks ago that we could open and school residentials could begin on May 17.

“Now we have a fully booked June, July and August, which is great. However, some schools haven’t had enough time to prepare for a residential this year and have had to rebook for 2022.

“We’re very grateful to be operating and can’t wait to get back into it.”

MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden took part in The Outdoor Learning All-Party Parliamentary Group (OLAPPG) which has welcomed publication of guidance for educational visits by the Department for Education in England.

Mr Holden is a member of the OLAPPG and has been working with the Department for Education and the APPG to campaign for the reopening of educational visits.

Mr Holden said: “I am delighted that clarification has been set out to establish when outdoor education centres can be reopen – this follows months of hard work with the Outdoor Learning APPG.

"I hope the news is welcomed by the sector as they are able to look forward to reopening and welcoming visitors back.

“The guidance is also welcome news for school children, who returned to school in March, as they will now be able to benefit from outdoor education, which is an incredibly important part of learning for children – it is good for their social development, their confidence, their skills and their mental and physical health.

“I want to thank the Department for Education and the Government for working with us on this really important campaign and I know that the clarified guidance will be a huge relief for the outdoor education sector, schools, pupils and parents.”