AN ANIMAL sanctuary which has saved hundreds of animals for more than 20 years is looking for a new base after being given about six months to move off site.

The National Animal Sanctuaries Support League (NASSL), a charity based in Darlington, focuses on rescuing and rehoming, as well as taking in animals whose owners need temporary accommodation for their pets.

Due to personal circumstances, the family who own the Darlington site had to sell the land, and the charity team, who are staying positive, are searching for a suitable site elsewhere.

Pauline Wilson, founder of the rescue, which has won charity of the year from Teesside’s Pets At Home for the third year running, said that the team will not be defeated and will continue to do the work they are so very passionate about.

She said: “We built it up from nothing really- it is our oasis in the desert, and it’s been a sanctuary for hundreds and hundreds of animals that we have saved.

NASSL animal rescue, based in Darlington, is in the process of searching for a new site Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

"We can’t let that go, as there are even more that need our help, so it is very emotional having to leave.

“We are searching for one or two acres with a modest property- a wind and water tight house will do- with spacious land, because the animals are at the top of our agenda.

“We have faced many challenges over the years as you can imagine, especially when the pandemic struck, but we came through it and we never stopped- we never missed a beat, and we found a way around it.

“Last year, we had a really successful year rescuing and rehoming, and we were looking forward to a nice summer, but then this news hit us.

“It is just a bump in the road as far as we’re concerned, and we’ll face this challenge exactly how we faced every other one.

One of the cats at NASSL animal rescue in need of a new home Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

“The site is being sold, but NASSL is not closing. We will still continue to rescue and rehome, there is no doubt about that- we can’t let this stand in our way.”

The rescue, which was also chosen as charity of the year by Jollyes pet shop in Darlington, not only rescues and rehomes, but also takes in animals through referrals from social services and the probation services.

“We are positive and eager to help any animal that we can- I know we can’t save the world, but we are confident in what we do," the founder added.

“The animals are at the forefront- I live and breathe them, and I want to help as many as I can while I’m here.

“There are animals in need that haven’t even crossed our path yet, and we have to be ready for them- we cannot afford to let them down.

“We have some very kind and generous supporters, and if anyone wants to make a donation towards our running or moving costs, it would be greatly appreciated.”

To donate or to support the animal rescue, visit nassl.co.uk/donate-fundraising/, or click here for their paypal.

To stay up to date with the rescue, visit facebook.com/NASSLeague