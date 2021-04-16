A COMMUNITY hub is celebrating the work of a miner turned renowned North-East artist.
Greenfield Arts, in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, said they are delighted to welcome back Bill Hindmarsh to the Greenfield Gallery.
Current exhibition, People and Places, is a showcase of Mr Hindmarsh's eclectic mix of subject and media including previously unseen and current work.
The artist was born in Durham and worked in the pits for 12 years.
Mr Hindmarsh has been a professional artist for the last two decades and said he is thrilled to show his pieces at the exhibition and programme at Greenfield Arts.
His art includes a strand of work that draws upon his time working in the coalfields which explores a sense of place and time with a unique perception.
The exhibition runs at the Greenfield Gallery until Wednesday, May 5, 2021,with visits being arranged.
To find out more about Greenfield Arts and to see Mr Hindmarsh's exhibition visitgreenfield-arts.co.uk online.