A RAILWAY museum has announced an ambitious target to cut emissions to net zero by 2033.

Locomotion, in Shildon and the Science Museum Group are reinforcing their commitment to put sustainability at the heart of the organisation.

Building on the group’s sustainability policy, the target commits the museum to change the way it works to achieve a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

This will see changes to the way the museum operates, introducing small but significant day-to-day measures such as planting wildflowers and introducing volunteer gardeners, to the design and build of the museum’s new masterplan buildings.

Announced last year, the museum’s second collection building will be sustainable and low energy-usage.

It will feature a lightweight, steel frame construction that will be open to the public and will house railway vehicles in a stable environment.

The building is scheduled to open in 2023.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said:“Vision 2025, is our £55m transformation for Locomotion and the National Railway Museum. It is a once in a generation opportunity to connect the past with the present and to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of the future and it is only right that environmental sustainability is embedded into this journey. It colours and informs our approach for design, construction, operation and engagement at both museums.

“Achieving net zero will benefit our visitors and the wider local community and our response is driven by a sense of urgency and purpose: to think big and to leave a positive legacy for those who follow.”

The museum’s commitment to sustainability will not affect on-site train rides or the operation of steam locomotives such as Flying Scotsman at heritage railways and on the main line.

Working steam locomotives are positive ambassadors for the museum and can significantly enhance the visitor experience.

According to current estimates, the operation of rail vehicles accounts for just three per cent of the group’s overall carbon footprint.

Locomotion will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 19 2021.

More information will be announced later this month, but visitors will be asked to follow similar procedures to the last reopening, including booking online in advance and following social distancing.

Tickets will be available from April 26.

Visit locomotion.org.uk for further details.