A MUSICIAN living with an incurable genetic condition will release a new single later this month using rock music to challenge pre-conceptions.

Alex James is an alternative indie rock band based in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, whose music features raw rock and roll sounds.

The four-man group is fronted by Alex James, a wheelchair user with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition.

The band aims to follow the rock music tradition of challenging beliefs – in their case of what disabled people can do – through live performance.

Mr James started the band in 2019 when he and a group of friends got together to make some good music.

Gradually it developed into something more meaningful.

The musician, 24, said: “Our music has a combination of thumping bass lines, intricate guitar riffs and vocal melodies that you can’t help but sing along to.”

Their latest song ‘I Said That You Looked Fine’ will be available from April 30, to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

It follows their debut single ‘Direction’ achieving one of their 2021 goals, which include having a live gig, with a live audience.

Mr James was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of four, after one of his reception school teachers noticed he had difficulty in getting up from the floor.

He said: “It is very exciting to show what someone with a life-limiting condition can do.

“The band’s aim is to raise awareness of disabilities, to provide further insight into the importance of accessibility within the music scene, and to prove that someone with a disability can do this.”

The musician is also training to become a primary school teacher, specialising in music. He is passionate about educating the younger generation and preparing them for the world.

“Being a teacher and musician releasing music is truly empowering for myself as a person with Duchenne.”

Mr James has always wanted to share his music with wider communities and to help people with muscular dystrophy and other disabilities and be a great example of what can be achieved.

He said: “We are hoping to work closely with Muscular Dystrophy UK from now on to build awareness. That will be through staging charity performances and releasing more music. It’s very exciting. We are very proud to be a wheelchair-fronted rock band.”

Susanne Driffield, Muscular Dystrophy UK regional development manager for the North-East and Cumbria, said: “It’s great to have such a vibrant and unique band join our community in the North East. I’m looking forward to spreading the world about Alex James performances and music releases.”

