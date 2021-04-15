A COUNTY Durham man has said he will offer a £1,000 reward after his 17-year-old son's BMW was left with significant damage overnight.

Gary O'Connor said he hoped the reward would make vandals "think twice" about damaging cars after the incident on Haslewood Road in Newton Aycliffe.

At around 12.38am on Thursday, CCTV captured what appeared to be two males approach the home before throwing a brick through the £28,000 BMW 1 Series.

The alleged incident had only taken place just minutes before the family went to sleep - leaving the windscreen completely destroyed.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Mr O'Connor said promise of the £1,000 reward would hopefully bring those responsible to justice.

Mr O'Connor, who is a landscape gardener, said son Kieron had been left devastated by the damage, recently spending money on improving the car.

He said: "It's my son's car, he's just spent some money doing things he wanted to do it.

"It appears as though they've waited until we've gone to bed, CCTV shows them hanging around - then they throw a brick at the car."

Reporting the incident to police, Mr O'Connor said he would hand over the reward to the person responsible for identification of the suspects.

He said: "I told the police I'll bring in a private prosection if I have to - I just want them brought to justice and not let them get away with it.

"I think money talks and it might be the wrong attitude to have - but I am just hoping if enough people know, it might deter it from happening someone else.

"Because we're going to these extremes, it might make them think twice about doing it again," he added.

A spokesperson for Durham Police confirmed it had received a report of the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

They said: "Police received reports of damage to a car in Haslewood Road, Newton Aycliffe, at around 12.45am today, April 15. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is urged to call Durham Police on 101 and quote incident number 12 of April 15 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005-55111.