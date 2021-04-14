A BARN caught fire in a suspected arson attack on Friday night.
Police are appealing for information following the incident in Staindrop, County Durham.
Officers and the fire brigade were called to the incident at the rear of Stangarth Lane, at around 7pm.
The fire started near a barn and caused damage to a cattle feeder.
Officers are treating the fire as suspicious and would like to speak to several youths who were seen in the area at the same time.
If you have any information call 101 and ask to speak to PC 1813 Dave Williams.