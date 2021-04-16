A NORTH-East town could see a concrete skate facility in its recreation ground a planning application to Durham County Council has revealed.

The planning application was submitted by Ferryhill Town Council and could see landscape mounding and an entrance with a seating area associated with the development which would be located in King George Recreation Ground, Greenfields, Ferryhill.

The application has already received two public comments from neighbouring residents, one “wholeheartedly” supporting the development, whereas another expresses concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area.

Miss Marie Latcham said: “Whilst I do not oppose the concept and think this is a positive thing for the town my issue, as a neighbouring resident directly opposite the entrance to the field, is anti-social behaviour.

"This is a huge issue already and police are called regularly to deal with issues as well as the local Council already having involvement.

"Kids are fighting, littering, blocking access to the entrance and road, being rude to residents close by and with a new attraction this will surely get worse.

"As mentioned, I am in support but expect conditions to be issued to prevent ASB and monitored to ensure adherence of any measures.

"Also, as a resident who's street is not on your neighbour notification list I find this frustrating since I am pretty much the closet house to the entrance with people accessing the park around my property.

"Same for the street above and some of those on your list are nowhere near the park."

The application is still available to be viewed and commented on the Durham County Council website.