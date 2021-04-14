RESIDENTS have been told that a County Durham footbridge has been closed to make way for emergency repairs.
The Rear Brockett Close Footbridge in Newton Aycliffe, which crosses over the top of Woodham Burn, is understood to have closed on Tuesday.
In a letter to residents, Durham County Council cited an 'unsafe footbridge deck' as it said it anticipated a three-week closure.
In the letter, the council laid out an alternative route for pedestrians saying they should use the path of Burn Lane, or path behind Henson Grove depending on their direction.
Although the letter states work should take up up 21 days, a notice on the council's website says work will take place between April 13 and May 14.
To view more planned works - visit durham.gov.uk/roadworks
