A GROUP of students have started a campaign to save their favourite pub from closure.

The Dun Cow in Durham has been a regular go to for Durham University’s Hockey Team.

However, due to the pandemic the pub has been closed and has not been able to reopen on April 12 due to the lack of a beer garden.

The students decided to take action to save their pub and start a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe was titled 'Mission Save the Dun Cow' and was quickly shared around Durham University Hockey Team's social media.

Within 25 minutes of the fundraiser going live £1,000 had already been donated. The petition was started by second year student Harry Oakes the social secretary of Durham University’s Hockey team.

Jill Carey who runs the pub with her husband Bill said: “The hockey team have been coming here for years, it a very important part of their university life.

“They have been loyal to us for so many years and they always organise a meet up here in the first week in June.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and we appreciate everything people are doing for us.

“The students get a bad reputation sometimes, but it is not deserved, they really care for this city and if it wasn’t for them, it would be a ghost town.”

Mr Carey added: “Harry spoke to us when he was setting it up and he asked me for what figure they should set as the target for the fundraiser.

“I thought if it’s a pound or £100 every little helps.

“I did not expect it to reach £3,00 in a day, its honestly amazing.”

Mr Oakes said: “The trigger was the fact that we could lose a part of Durham tradition.

“Both current students and a lot of the old boys from the Hockey club have come together to help out on this one.

“We’ve managed to get just over £3,700 so far and we will keep it going as long as we can to reach that target of £8,000.

“As soon as we are able to get back in there as a club we will.

“It would be a real shame if we were to lose it, it’s a traditional pub run by lovely people.

"Its not a chain, its not a huge business, but it has the community behind it.”

Another group of students have decided to raise money through 'Neck-Nominations'.

The owners had requested the road be closed to open a temporary beer garden, but this has been declined by Durham County Council.

Mrs Carey added: “Most cafes and bars have managed to expand on to Elvet Bridge, but we are not allowed to close the road or use the parking bays.

“The road itself is really quiet there is no traffic due to the closure of New Elvet Bridge.

“If we were allowed to use the parking bays as an outdoor area then we would be open, but we have to hold out until May to get the money coming in.

"Its really frustrating for us but we hope to see our loyal customers through the door when we reopen."

Alan Patrickson, Durham County Council’s corporate director for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: “We always look to work with and support businesses across County Durham and we recognise how tough these last 12 months have been for them in particular. It is also our role to apply national legislation such as coronavirus regulations in order to reduce further transmission and try and keep everyone safe.

“In the case of the Dun Cow Inn, its initial application for street seating faced an objection from a statutory consultee on road safety grounds but we are working with the consultee to explore others ways to allow the pub outdoor space for customers and will be notifying the business of the outcome as soon as we can.

“We remain committed to working with the pub and any other county businesses to help them get back to successful trading.”

So far the fundraiser is at £4,000

To donate to the GoFundMe visit: gofundme.com/f/mission-save-the-dun-cow