A COMMUNITY centre has been given a grant for a refurbishment ready to celebrate 20 years next year.
The Four Clocks Community Resource Centre, Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, has recently been awarded a National Lottery Community Grant of £35,000 to refurbish its passenger lift.
The centre was converted from a redundant Methodist Church to a three-storey Community Centre in 2002, and Robin Easton, a Trustee for the Bishop Auckland Community Partnership, who own and run the centre, said many of the original aspects of the conversion need renewal.
It is hoped that this refurbishment will ensure the lift provides a reliable service for many more years to come.
During the lockdown closure, the Centre has also been able to replace their ageing central heating boilers, thanks to grants from the County Durham Community Foundation, The Rothley Trust and the Durham County Council BEEP Project.
The new boilers will provide a much more efficient heating system, and is expected to make significant energy costs savings.
The centre looks forward to reopening and welcoming people through the door when restrictions ease.
Around 20,000 people in recent years have used the the centre, from play groups to tea clubs.
The centre is looking forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary in May 2022.