A MOTORWAY service operator is recruiting staff as it prepares to welcome non-essential road users back to its North-East site.
Roadchef is seeking to fill 20 posts at Durham Services, off the A1(M) at Bowburn, as part of a bid to recruit 1,000 new employees nationally.
The country’s road network is expected to be busier with the onset of spring and the forthcoming summer season, tied in the latest lifting of lockdown this week.
Roadchef’s recruitment drive also ties in with English Tourism Week, from next Monday, April 18 to 24.
Chief executive, Mark Fox, said: The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly testing for all of us.
“As the roadmap out of lockdown continues, it looks likely that we’ll have another busy staycation summer.
“We’re recruiting plenty more friendly and passionate people to ensure our sites can eagerly welcome back travellers with the highest possible standard of customer service.”
The site www.roadchef.com/careers contains more information about career opportunities.