POLICE were called to reports of loose horses running down a road early this morning.
Durham Constabulary received reports that "several horses" had got out of their field and were on the road in St Helen Auckland, near Bishop Auckland.
A witness told The Northern Echo that there were as many as 30 horses roaming around the village and on the road.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6.15am today to reports of several horses on the road at Leazes Lane, St Helen Auckland.
"The horses had since been moved on when officers arrived at the scene."
The problem of loose horses has been a long-running issue in the Bishop Auckland area.
Just three weeks ago, there were reports of a similar incident in Selby Close and on West Auckland village green.