A COUNTY Durham bar well known for its aviation-themed venue has completely transformed the back of its premises into a beer garden.

The Aviator Gin Bar's new beer garden on Northfield Way in Newton Aycliffe has been kitted out with tables, chairs, parasols, lighting - and even ivy.

The venue, which can hold around 60 people on socially-distanced tables, is set to open at 3pm today following weeks of the planning ahead of April 12.

It comes as today saw non-essential retail in England allowed to reopen and hospitality permitted to serve food and drink outdoors.

Picture: COLIN SCOTT

Colin Scott, who runs the bar on Northfield Way, along with Wayne Richardson, said it had been all hands to the deck to get the beer garden ready in time.

The beer garden has nine tables which can accommodate up to six people in line with the rule-of-six, although they are designed to take more once those restrictions are eased.

Complete with green mesh and ivy, the beer garden also features parasols which Mr Scott says should keep customers free from the effects of minor adverse weather.

Picture: COLIN SCOTT

Over the weekend, contractors were still on site as they installed the fencing around the newly-created space at the back of the premises.

The Northern Echo first revealed Mr Scott's and Mr Richardson's intentions to open a beer garden last month as it installed a full-size helicopter inside.

At the time, the pair said they had just been given permission by the landlord to install a beer garden, and the all-important outdoor licence from Durham County Council.

Speaking to The Northern Echo today, Mr Scott said the transformation into a venue had allowed it to get back to normality quicker.

He said: "This allowed us to be able to open five weeks earlier - it's something that has been long awaited and there has been a huge response.

"People want to see some sort of normality and if we as a business can help facilitate that then that's an important thing for us."

Wayne Richardson, left, with Colin Scott at the bar in Aycliffe Picture: JIM SCOTT

Remaining hopeful of calm weather conditions, Mr Scott urged customers to wrap warmly as he said that the gin bar had a licence to operate until 11pm.

He said: "I think that it's definitely important people come clad, if people want to bring their blankets along then that's fine."

Once open later today, the bar is set to operate table service in line with Government guidance and has also introduced a new ordering app.

Mr Scott added that there are further plans to install outdoor heating and offer customers Covid-secure blankets.

He added: "We're very excited to be able to open again."

Today's opening is not the only one in the region which has seen an unsuspecting location turned into the ideal beer garden.

In Sunderland, Wetherspoon today revealed its new on-street beer garden at the back of The Cooper Rose pub in the city centre.

