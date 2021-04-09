Passionate Royalist Anita Atkinson has paid tribute to Prince Philip saying he deserves a state funeral.

Mrs Atkinson of Fir Tree, near Crook, County Durham, said: "I was very shocked when I heard the news. I couldn’t believe it.

"After his recent trip into hospital he got back and I thought 'he’s made of stern stuff he’ll be alright'.

"I was gearing up to celebrate his 100th birthday. This has come out of the blue."

She added: "I can't understand why he's not having a state funeral. Wey-aye man he has to have one. That’s what British people do.

"If they can have people at football matches they can have people at a state funeral and manage it with Covid restrictions.

"This is a man who has given his whole life to the country, the Commonweath and to causes like the World Wildlife Fund and Duke of Edinburgh Awards."

Talking about his legacy, Mrs Atkinson said: “I think he underestimated himself. He was really modest. His contribution is just humongous. And he’s been been behind the Queen supporting her.

"The Queen is the head of state and Commonwealth, but Prince Philip was head of the family. And we will see his influence coming now in future generations, with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. You cannot underestimate what he has done for us."

Mrs Atkinson said: "I think his life, specially his childhood made him a man who didn’t suffer fools.

"He suffered as a little boy and as a teenager and a man. His one-liners were legendary. Those one-liners were never ever meant to offend or harm. it was his way of breaking the ice.

"Sometimes even really famous people, when they come to visit the Queen, are on the point of fainting. One line from his can put you at ease.

“Some people may say he was controversial, such as when he was trying to save the planet 50 years ago. But he was right, wasn’t he? It was the same with the World Wildlife Fund. He wasn't being controversial. They were warnings. He was right."