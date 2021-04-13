A CHARITY has managed to secure a luxury retreat and their own fancy treehouse to give back to deserving members of the community.

The Angel Trust, based in Bishop Auckland, has acquired two sites at Ramside Hall Hotel, in Carrville, Durham, to give a relaxing break to lucky chosen applicants.

The charity is focused on giving support to those who need it most in the town and also the Darlington area.

For three years, trustees at the charity longed to give the community a retreat as an escape and a time of indulgence.

Initially, the team thought a caravan or a chalet would be the perfect idea, but trustees agreed they wanted to give back even better.

Founder of the trust Clair McGregor wrote on Facebook: "Super excited to reveal not only have we secured a luxury getaway, but we have adopted our very own luxury treehouse at Ramside Hall Hotel, to be used by members of our community that are in need of a break, an escape or a retreat.

Lucky groups will stay inside the luxury cabin at Ramside Hall Hotel

"Our board of trustees will carefully select from applications made for a family/group to take a well-deserved break in The Angel Trust Treehouse.

"Applications may well be a family that is going through a difficult time, or this accommodation could pose as respite from whatever difficulties someone is currently facing, or maybe you know someone who has gone above and beyond and really deserves some ‘me time’ to show their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"The Angel Trust Treehouse will allow people to take time out and look after them, prevent them from becoming tired, exhausted, run down, and also be used as a family bonding experience to spend much needed time away with their loved ones.

"We at Angel Trust truly want to give back the very best we can, and adding a luxury treehouse as an escape for the people of our community is definitely something to be proud of."

To complete an application form, contact hello@angeltrust.co.uk or call 01388737270.