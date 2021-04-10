AS rates of Covid infection continue to drop across the region, public health officials have warned the public to remain cautious as lockdown eases further on April 12.

Public health officials in County Durham have praised the efforts of the public in keeping the infection rate down – but warn that the virus is not yet defeated.

The warnings come as for the first time since February 27, all areas in Newton Aycliffe saw little or no new Covid cases reported in the past week.

Other areas across County Durham have also seen less than three recorded cases, including East Durham and Peterlee.

Darlington, however has reported a rise in Covid infections.

Most recent figures show that cases in Darlington are up by around 10 per cent compared with figures from the previous week.

It comes as one area – Newton Aycliffe North – has seen the highest number of residents in County Durham receiving at least their first Covid vaccine.

Public Health England data showed that all four ward areas of Newton Aycliffe saw fewer than three cases in the week leading to April 3. Areas where there are fewer than three cases are classed as 'virus suppressed,' and are not flagged up as potential hotspots.

In the past week, the Newton Aycliffe East, West, South and North wards were all identified as virus suppressed.

Amanda Healy, Durham County Council’s director of public health, said: “It is very encouraging to see that our seven-day infection rates are continuing to fall in County Durham.

"Residents have gone to remarkable lengths to protect themselves, their loved ones and our most vulnerable, and we are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work throughout the restrictions.

“As restrictions further ease from Monday and we are once again able to visit shops, indoor leisure facilities and outdoor hospitality settings, I would urge everyone to remain cautious and continue following public health guidance. The virus is still with us and we must be vigilant to that.

"It is therefore vital that we follow the rules that are still in place, remembering the importance of hand hygiene, social distancing and the use of face coverings to help keep us safe and look after each other to stop the virus spreading.”